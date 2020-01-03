air-strike-‘kills-qassim-soleimani,-head-of-iran’s-elite-quds-force,-and-senior-militia-official’-at-baghdad-airport

Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed early on Friday in an air strike on their convoy at Baghdad airport.

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qasem Soleimani,” Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed militias, told Reuters.

State television reported Soleimani’s death in a breaking news alert, citing sources from Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi military force, which is dominated by Shiite-majority factions close to Tehran.

US officials said strikes had been carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad.

Three rockets hit Baghdad International Airport, killing five members of Iraqi paramilitary groups and two “guests”, Iraqi paramilitary groups said on Friday.

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles.