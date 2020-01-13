air-pollution-could-cost-more-than-160,000-lives-this-decade,-charity-warns

Air pollution could cost more than 160,000 lives this decade as a result of heart attacks and strokes, a charity has warned, as it urges ministers to set legal limits on toxic air.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) said 40 people a day were dying from heart and circulatory disease caused by traffic and other contaminants.

The charity is calling on the Government to adopt into law the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on particulate matter.

Air pollution has become a “major public health emergency”, it said.

Estimates suggest that up to 11,000 deaths from heart and circulatory disease are attributable to particulate air pollution in the UK every year.

A rising and ageing population means this could result in 160,000 deaths by 2030.

Air pollution can exacerbate existing heart conditions and increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Today, the charity is launching a campaign titled “You’re full of it”, highlighting the dangerous levels of particulate matter air pollution in towns and cities across the UK.