air-jordan-1-retro-high-og-“court-purple”:-release-details

Image: SuppliedThis is your first official look at this royal update of the much-loved Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG kick.The iconic Air Jordan 1 High silhouette is getting a royal update – and it’s called “Court Purple”.Despite what’s happening in the world right now, it seems like Jordan is continuing on with sneaker releases.To be fair, we’ve seen a tonne of sneaker release dates been pushed backed – specifically the highly anticipated Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG.So it looks like things will change on a case-by-case basis.In the meantime, keep on scrolling so you can find out how to get your hands on the royal “Court Purple” kicks.Release date: 4 April. We don’t yet have confirmation as to whether this date also applies to the Australian site.Price: $170 USD. This translates to approximately $290 AUD.Where to shop: Nike is the most obvious place to shop – and it’s where these kicks will drop first. In terms of retailers, we don’t have an official list just yet. But Aussies can expect to (hopefully) see them at Foot Locker and JD Sports.We are loving the classic colour blocking in this sneaker – and it’s something we’ve seen many times from Jordan.The royal purple shade is only featured on the overlays but it still makes a statement. It is paired with a neutral white hue on the base, while everything else is coloured in black. This includes the Swooshes, laces, ankle padding and the tongue patches.Image: SuppliedFor more, you can check out our dedicated Nike hub. It’s where you can find all the latest news, the best deals and a comprehensive list of release dates.You can also see some of our favourite drops from the past few weeks – including the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 “Tie Dye” and the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom “Black/Green”.

