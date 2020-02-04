air-canada-boeing-767-to-make-emergency-landing-in-madrid-after-landing-gear-&apos;fell-into-engine&apos;

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing in Madrid after landing gear 'fell into engine'

An Air Canada Boeing 767 is to make an emergency landing at Madrid airport after part of the plane ripped off and entered one of its engines, according to reports. 

The flight was reportedly travelling to Toronto when it took off from Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport at around 3pm local time with around 130 passengers on board. 

According to reports, part of the plane’s landing gear fell off and entered one of the engines.

The Canadian airliner called air traffic control 30 minutes after takeoff and requested a slot for an emergency landing, Spanish airport operator AENA said.

According to Flightradar24, a tracking website monitoring the incident, the aircraft involved, a Boeing 767-200ER, is about 30 years old.

The incident occurred just hours after a drone sighting near the takeoff area at the airport caused a brief disruption, with 26 flights diverted away from Barajas.

More follows…

