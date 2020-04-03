🔥’Ain’t No Sunshine’ Singer And Grammy Winner Bill Withers Is Dead At 81🔥

A musical legend for his various hit singles like “Lean On Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine”, Bill Withers enhanced the soundtrack of many films, as well as life itself, with his soulful vocals and tight jams. Sadly, the world mourns the loss of his unique voice today, as Withers has passed away at the age of 81, due to heart complications.

Movie fans would know some of Bill Withers’ most iconic works through their inclusion in memorable sequences throughout cinema history. One such moment is, undoubtedly, the usage of “Ain’t No Sunshine” in the following montage from writer Richard Curtis’s rom-com classic Notting Hill:

We here at CinemaBlend send our condolences to the family and friends of Bill Withers in this moment of mourning.