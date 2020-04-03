🔥’Ain’t No Sunshine’ Singer And Grammy Winner Bill Withers Is Dead At 81🔥

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
’ain’t-no-sunshine’-singer-and-grammy-winner-bill-withers-is-dead-at-81

A musical legend for his various hit singles like “Lean On Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine”, Bill Withers enhanced the soundtrack of many films, as well as life itself, with his soulful vocals and tight jams. Sadly, the world mourns the loss of his unique voice today, as Withers has passed away at the age of 81, due to heart complications.

Movie fans would know some of Bill Withers’ most iconic works through their inclusion in memorable sequences throughout cinema history. One such moment is, undoubtedly, the usage of “Ain’t No Sunshine” in the following montage from writer Richard Curtis’s rom-com classic Notting Hill:

We here at CinemaBlend send our condolences to the family and friends of Bill Withers in this moment of mourning.

You May Also Like

cardi-b-donates-20k-meal-supplements-to-new-york-city-medical-workers-and-first-responders

Cardi B Donates 20K Meal Supplements To New York City Medical Workers And First Responders

star-wars-bombshell:-did-leia-train-with-yoda-and-obi-wan-kenobi?

🔥Star Wars Bombshell: Did Leia Train With Yoda And Obi-Wan Kenobi?🔥

hrithik-roshan-says-coronavirus-should-be-scared-of-dad-rakesh-roshan;-posts-latter’s-workout-video

Hrithik Roshan Says Coronavirus Should Be Scared Of Dad Rakesh Roshan; Posts Latter’s Workout Video

‘shazam!’-and-‘annabelle:-creation’-director-david-sandberg-made-a-short-horror-film-during-quarantine

‘Shazam!’ And ‘Annabelle: Creation’ Director David Sandberg Made A Short Horror Film During Quarantine

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *