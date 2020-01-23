aim-to-take-bjp-ideology-to-“every-household”:-jp-nadda-after-meeting-pm

JP Datta met PM Modi at his official residence today.

JP Nadda, who recently took over as the BJP president, today paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that under his guidance he intends to take the “party’s ideology to every household across the country”.

Paid a courtesy visit to Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and sought his blessings. Under his able leadership, country is achieving newer heights. With his valued guidance, I will aim to take the party and it’s ideology to every household. pic.twitter.com/yDoOWWbbqn – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 23, 2020

Mr Nadda was on Monday made the BJP president, a responsibility he shared with Home Minister Amit Shah for nearly a year. Mr Nadda, considered number three in the ruling party after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, was elected unopposed to the post.

But his biggest challenge now is to try and maintain the BJP’s dominance in elections, given the party’s losses in recent state elections.

Under Amit Shah, the party soared to incredible highs, winning back-to-back elections, in 2014 and 2019. Over the past year, the party has suffered reverses in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.