ai-can-diagnose-breast-cancer-more-accurately-than-a-doctor-can 

Artificial intelligence can diagnose breast cancer more accurately than trained doctors, a study suggests.

The research on almost 30,000 women who underwent screening found a computer programme could reduce the number of cases missed by more than two thirds.

Researchers said the algorithmdeveloped by Imperial College London, Northwestern University in Chicago and Google Health was a “huge advance” in early detection of cancers.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, affecting around one in eight women – with 55,000 diagnoses annually and 11,000 deaths.

Experts said the breakthrough could save thousands of lives, by finding deadly tumours that would otherwise go undetected.

The study involved 25,856 women who had mammograms at NHS hospitals, as well as 3,097 US cases.

When the computer programme assessed the scans, less than three per cent of cases were missed – compared to more than nine per cent which were missed by a panel of six radiologists.

Such cases – known as “false negatives” can lead to life threatening delays in treatment.

Normally, breast screening scans are checked by two experts, in order to reduce the margin of error.

Researchers said they hoped the system would become as common as running a “spell check” on an email.

The trial also reduced the number of “false positives” from 5.7 per cent to 1.2 per cent.

Such cases occur when lesions appear suspicious but later turn out to be benign.

Author Professor the Lord Ara Darzi of Denham, of Imperial College London, said the findings showed that AI has “enormous” potential for improving healthcare.

“Screening programmes remain one of the best tools at our disposal for catching cancer early and improving outcomes for patients, but many challenges remain – not least the current volume of images radiologists must review.”

He said the findings were “very encouraging” offering clear insights into how the technology could be used in the clinic.

“There will of course be a number of challenges to address before AI could be implemented in mammography screening programmes around the world, but the potential for improving healthcare and helping patients is enormous,” he said.

Study co author Dr Mozziyar Etemadi, from Northwestern University, Chicago, said: “This is a huge advance in the potential for early cancer detection.

“Breast cancer is one of the highest causes of cancer mortality in women. Finding cancer earlier means it can be smaller and easier to treat. We hope this will ultimately save a lot of lives.”

The results published in Nature demonstrates how AI could “potentially be applied in clinical settings around the world,” researchers said.

Calling for further trials, they said the best results were likely to be found from combining human judgments with artificial intelligence.

Dr Etemadi said: “The ultimate goal will be to find the best way to combine the two – the magic of the human brain isn’t going anywhere any time soon.”

Co-lead author Scott McKinney, a software engineer at Google Health in California, said: “Computers are really good at these tasks.

“We hope someday this tool for radiologists becomes as ubiquitous as spell-check for writing e-mail.”

Last year the first ever systematic review of AI in medicine, published in the Lancet Digital Health, found that machines are now equally as good at diagnosis as doctors in a number of fields.

The Lancet study, conducted by doctors at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, reviewed 14 studies which compared the performance of AI and health professionals.

It came as a British study found AI could diagnose heart problems in as little as four seconds.