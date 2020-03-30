ahil-celebrates-his-4th-birthday-with-family-in-quarantine,-feeds-cake-to-uncle-salman-khan

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 14: 48 [IST]

Salman Khan's nephew and Aayush Sharma's son, Ahil turned four on Monday. The entire clan was seen celebrating the birthday while in quarantine. The pictures from the event were shared online by Ahil's producer uncle and Alvira Khan's husband, Atul Agnihotri. The pictures shared from his birthday celebrations on Atul Agnihotri's Instagram account show everyone having fun at the birthday party. From Salman to his parents and other relatives were also seen in attendance. The caption read, "#HappyBirthday #Ahil #4yrs Wish you love laughter and happiness always @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma." The post shared a gallery of pictures, one of which shows, Ahil after cutting in the birthday cake feeding a huge piece of cake to his Salman uncle with the help of his father Aayush Sharma. In one of the other pictures, Ahil can be seen excited standing in front of his birthday cake with Aayush besides him. His grandmother Salma Khan in another snap can be seen cheering him on by clapping, as he blows off the birthday candles. Ahil's younger sister Ayat was also decked up for the occasion, as one of the pictures show her in mother Arpita's arms, donning a red dress. Reportedly, Salman and the family have been spending their time together in quarantine at their farmhouse in Panvel. A recently shared video clip by Arpita on Instagram showed, Salman and Ahil roaming around trees at their farmhouse, picking fruits. Salman last week, via his Being Human Foundation, pledged to support 25,000 daily wage workers financially since all work has been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. He reached out to the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) president B N Tiwari to extended his help for the working community.