‘Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics I’m looking to find joy in the sport again – when I’m happier I jump better’

There are so many pressures with just six months until Tokyo, especially as a young athlete. Right after Rio 2016 I moved to Loughborough University to study psychology, and I’ve had so many times where I’ve be sat doing work these past few months thinking, why am I doing this to myself in an Olympic year?

I like having a distraction though and I like being at university, it’s just the pressures of exams – which every student feels anyway – alongside the pressures of the indoor season being two weeks away at the same time. Luckily I don’t have any summer exams this year, I’ve deferred them because I want to focus on training, competing and achieving my 2020 goals.

I had my last exam on Tuesday and even on Sunday I was like, “I just want to chill”. High jump is quite a mental event, requires a lot of thinking, so you can’t just get your miles done and go revise. Uni work was one of those things just niggling away at you, so I think that adds pressure on top of obviously trying to get to the Olympics. It definitely took a lot out of me that I didn’t realise until I finished this week, but I’m so excited to get my athletics season underway.

The pressure as a young woman in sport can also be big. I’ve heard of other coaches saying to female athletes that one of the reasons for bad performances sometimes is your weight, whereas with a guy their weight is one of the last things they focus on. In 2015, I was at the World Championships and a high jumping coach from another country asked me if I was going to do high jump long term or stick to heptathlon. I said I’d be sticking to heptathlon, as that was the plan at the time, and he said, “That’s good because you’re too heavy to be a high jumper”. It was crazy, I’d become world junior high jump champion the year before and I was there competing in high jump, but because my body was different he said I could never be a high jumper.

That really hit me, because I was only 18 at the time. When I got into high jump afterwards I was a bit more self conscious, thinking I’ve got to change, I can’t be carrying this same weight. It did always play in the back of my mind. But luckily I don’t think about that anymore, I’ve got these muscles, done all this work, why would I throw that away because of one comment from someone who doesn’t know anything about me? That’s my mindset.