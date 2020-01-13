aggression,-intensity-and-honesty:-the-changes-mikel-arteta-has-already-made-at-arsenal

Arsenal are still in the early stages of Mikel Arteta’s reign as manager but there have been noticeable differences to this team already.

Here’s what the Spaniard has altered, and where there still needs to be further improvement.

No more Mr Nice Guys

Mikel Arteta promised a ruthless approach on and off the pitch when he succeeded Unai Emery and Arsenal’s steel was possibly too sharp at stages of Saturday’s often spiky 1-1 draw. It is something Arteta recognises his players need to temper.

The Spanish coach explained: “I asked them to go 100mph to chase the ball, to be very aggressive and when we don’t have it to win it again as quickly as possible. We need to know that there are certain areas we can do that. What happened [Palace coming back] is a consequence of a sequence of many things that happened afterwards and we have to know how to play this situation a little bit better.”

Roy Hodgson, the Crystal Palace manager, acknowledged how Arteta had changed Arsenal when he observed: “We expected them to be more of a pressurising team than the one we faced at the Emirates [under Emery] and expected them to be more aggressive. I am not complaining about that. I didn’t think they were a particularly nasty team or dirty team to play against, but if he wants to get the team up the table he has to maybe add that to the incredible quality the club has.”

One-half wonders?

Arsenal were so dominant in the first half, as they were in recent home games against Chelsea and Manchester United, only to fall away after the break. Arteta has them playing at an intensity they are finding hard to sustain, physically and mentally. This was clearly illustrated when the defence lost focus at the free-kick that led to Palace’s fortunate second-half equaliser.