ag-sends-cease-and-desist-letter-to-portage-car-wash

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 03: 44 PM EDT

/ Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 03: 49 PM EDT

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General’s office and the Kalamazoo County prosecutor has sent a cease and desist letter on Friday to a Portage car wash for failing to comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to stay at home.

The office says the Crystal Car Wash in Portage is not considered an essential business under Whitmer’s order but was still maintaining on-site operations.

In a news release, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting said his office and the AG are prepared to take additional steps if the car wash continues to operate.

Whitmer’s stay-at-home order prohibits non-essential businesses from conducting operations that require workers to leave their homes in most circumstances. Businesses considered essential to life and safety can remain open but should still do social distancing measures.

Willful violations of the order can be punished with $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail for each offense. Businesses could receive additional licensing penalties. Violations of the order should be reported to local law enforcement agencies.

More information on rights as an employer or employee can be found on the state’s website.

