ag:-compliance-calls-should-go-to-local-police

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 11: 50 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 11: 50 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking people to direct complaints related to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order for residents to stay at home to local authorities.

“Due to the overwhelming number of calls related to the

Governor’s COVID-19 Executive Orders, the Michigan Attorney General’s Consumer

Protection Hotline has been overwhelmed, literally bringing our system to a

standstill,” the AG’s office said in a news release Tuesday night.

On Monday, Whitmer ordered nonessential businesses to close for at least three weeks and residents to stay at home except for certain circumstances.

State officials say they are counting on local law

enforcement agencies to remind people that failing to comply with the order

could result in a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail for each violation.

The AG notes it’s focusing on price-gouging and scams related to COVID-19. They are asking for local police to enforce Whitmer’s stay at home order, but they will assist local prosecuting attorneys’ offices as these cases move forward.

“These are incredibly difficult times and we are all in

uncharted territory. We ask for everyone’s cooperation, understanding and

patience as we diligently work to stop COVID-19,” the news release said.

Local police have asked people to reserve 911 for urgent

emergencies.