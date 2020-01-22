after-ujjwala-raut-row,-malaika-arora-loses-her-cool-at-contestant,-walks-off-in-anger

Malaika AroraInstagram

MTV’s Supermodel of the Year is turning out to be one of the most talked-about shows on the channel ever. While Malaika Arora, Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman have been a constant, the show has added supermodel Ujjwala Raut and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta in the panel. After making news for the cold vibe between Malaika Arora and Ujjwala Raut, the show has landed in another soup.

Malaika Arora recently lost her cool at a contestant who tried throwing attitude and rolled her eyes at the jury. It so happened that Rene Kujur, a 34-year-old contestant on the show had not been performing well in the tasks back-to-back. Since the judges had a lot of expectations from her because she was one of the most experienced contestants in the line-up, they reprimanded her for not taking tasks seriously and not being serious about the show.

Renee lost her cool and misbehaved with the panel of judges that included Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba. Not only did she back answered them but also rolled her eyes at them. When Malaika tried to reason with her and ask her about her poor performance, the contestant got defensively aggressive and raised her voice. This led to Malaika losing her calm and she soon walked off in anger. Milind Soman decided to talk to the contestant and put some sense into her. Masaba also tried to explain things to Kujur and asked her not to behave like this in future.

Malaika – Ujjwala not on great terms

According to Pinkvilla, Malaika and Ujjawala were at loggerheads with each other on the sets of the modelling show. The report stated that Ujjawala had been boasting about how Arbaaz Khan had been making advances on her by sending her messages to her on Instagram. Apparently, Ujjawala is making sure that she lets everyone know about how she had been keeping the conversation going with Arbaaz by sharing her pictures from the sets with him. International Business Times, India could not independently verify the said report.