after-their-daughter’s-death,-grace-rett’s-family-returns-to-the-water

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A day after a deadly car crash that split their lives apart, Grace Rett’s family returned to the water. That’s where Rett loved to be.

Just across from the Vero Beach Rowing Club, the family climbed into a launch boat late Thursday afternoon as the sun glinted off the lagoon. Rett’s younger sister, Brianne, who is still in high school, wore a purple Holy Cross sweatshirt and clutched a pink teddy bear. The boat sliced through the basin, past clusters of lush mangroves and oyster-studded wooden posts, into the clear, calm water beyond.

“I think it was visiting places where Grace had most recently been,’’ said the Rev. Philip L. Boroughs, the president of the College of the Holy Cross, where Rett was a sophomore and record-breaking rower. Stephanie Ricker, an associate head coach for the Holy Cross women’s rowing team, had offered to show the family where their daughter’s team had been practicing before the tragic crash.