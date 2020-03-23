after-sonam-kapoor,-mini-mathur-gets-brutally-trolled-for-defending-kanika-kapoor

Last week Rishi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor had defended the backlash Kanika Kapoor has been receiving after being tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The Bollywood Singer reportedly attended huge parties after returning from London amid the outbreak.

Actress Mini Mathur recently took to her social media account to defend Kanika and talked about Kanika Kapoor being accused of negligence. She wrote we need to be more compassionate towards the ill, “I don’t know @TheKanikakapoor personally. But why would anyone put her kids & parents to risk KNOWINGLY? Do I think she was irresponsible & ill informed? YES. Is she criminal & Immoral ? NO. The FIR is like a witch-hunt ! Be compassionate. She is ill.”

I don’t know @TheKanikakapoor personally. But why would anyone put her kids & parents to risk KNOWINGLY?



Do I think she was irresponsible & ill informed?



YES.



Is she criminal & Immoral ? NO.



The FIR is like a witch-hunt !



Be compassionate. She is ill. — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) March 21, 2020

Mini also shared a piece of mind with internet trolls, she followed the tweet with another saying ‘Twitter trolls- a swarm of sh*t flies’

Twitter trolls are a swarm of shit flies waiting to devour a piece of fruit. Im glad I can tweet & feed them once in a while 😊 — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) March 22, 2020

However, netizens bashed Mini for supporting Kanika. One user called out Kanika’s actions and said, ‘everyone cannot be irresponsible like her, no one will be able to survive. An example needs to be set’.

While another wrote, ‘I think being little sensitive to issues related to country might be more better than your agility unless ur planning to represent India in olympics now..’

I think being little sensitive to issues related to country might be more better than your agility unless ur planning to represent india in olympics now.. — Akhil 🇮🇳 (@Akhil) March 22, 2020

Well, its not the time to show your film fraternity unity(which is hollow anyway), what is wrong is wrong.



She is not a child, had she been a responsible person, she would have self – quarantined herself, instead of going to the parties. Such selfish people. — Kalyani Srivastva (@Iamkal007) March 21, 2020

And She is gonna make everyone ill.



Be compassionate to them as well. — Vinay (@TheBhopaali) March 21, 2020

But if everybody will be irresponsible like her…then nobody will survive… punishment is required so that an example is https://t.co/VgKJ04fj4i that other people won’t repeat the same mistake… risking lives of others..and therefore be extra cautious..FIR was required. — Abir (@Abir_jordan) March 21, 2020

Are we sad she is Ill? – YES.



Did she put the lives of many in danger? – Bloody YES!!



FIR is what she deserves by law. Sympathy with her but let’s not obstruct the legal system!! #coronavirus — Dhaval Doshi ⛧ (@dhdoshi91) March 21, 2020

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had tweeted in support of Kanika Kapoor and she too was slammed by Twitter users. Her tweet shared on Saturday read, “Hey guys, Kanika Kapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self-isolating but playing Holi.”

Some brutal trolls on social media replied to Sonam saying she should practise social media distancing along with being self quarantined. “Ma’am the biggest service to nation from u will be: pls don’t tweet till we r fighting #COVID. Bas aap itna kar dijiye.”

While another Twitter user wrote, “That’s a very kaPoor defence.”

Rishi Kapoor Questions Hotel Owners About Kanika Kapoor Escaping Safety Screening

Rohit Shetty Urges Fans Not To Abandon Pets As They Don’t Spread Coronavirus