after-shaza,-karim-morani’s-other-daughter,-actress-zoa-morani-tests-positive-for-coronavirus!

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 9: 24 [IST]

Yesterday, it was reported that Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Now, according to the latest updates, Shaza's twin sister, actress Zoa Morani has also tested positive for COVID-19. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here, on Monday. According to sources, Zoa, who had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, tested positive for COVID-19. Karim Morani confirmed this latest development to ABP News. A PTI report quoted a source as saying, "She (Zoa) had tested today for COVID-19 and her results came positive by evening. She is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, whereas Shaza is under medication at Nanavati. Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family, house helps are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine." Karim told ABP News that his elder daughter Zoa, who is found COVID-19 positive, has been admitted to Dhirubhai Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. However, he chose not to react on being asked about the reason behind admitting both his daughters to different hospitals. Earlier, Morani had said that both the daughters were under observation. The producer was quoted as saying, "Shaza had no symptoms but has tested positive. Zoa, my other daughter, has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation." Zoa Morani made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's production venture Always Kabhi Kabhi. She later starred in films like Bhaag Johnny and Mastaan. She made her digital debut with Zee5's Akoori. The young actress was last seen in Bhoot Purva, which streamed on the same online platform.