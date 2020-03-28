after-return-of-ramayan,-viewers-want-flop-show,-malgudi-days-&-other-dd’s-shows-to-be-re-run!

|

Updated: Friday, March 27, 2020, 19: 51 [IST]

Recently, the Union Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar announced the return of Ramayan on small screen, which brought back a lot of childhood memories to many. Viewers were so happy with the news that they requested Doordarshan to also re-run other old and popular shows like Flop Show, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Malgudi Days. Take a look at a few tweets! @QuirkySeelie “Add the list of programmes you want them to retelecast-Mine- 1. Dekh bhai dekh 2. Hum paanch 3. Malgudi days 4. Small wonder 5. Shaktiman 6. Tu tu main main 7. Lizzie Macguire 8. Talespin 9. Ducktales 10. Mowgli.” Noisyboe & Rahul @noisyboe: Malgudi days and byomkesh bakshi plz @DDNational @PrakashJavdekar, it teaches basics too. Rahul Wadile: Sir, please start Mahabharat, Vikram Vetal, Akbar birbal , Malgudi days, Chanakya along with Ramayana daily. Thank you . This is public demand Reny & Anaam Reny: Also, start Malgudi Days, Jungle Book, Captain Vyom and Chandrakantha.. Let the nostalgia come in… Anaam Nagrik: Malgudi, chanakya, surabhi, bharat ek khoj.. heck anything from those days is far better than the shit that is peddled these days. @zZoker “Ramayana will be telecasted on DD national during lockdown, in continuation to that I request all other channels to re-telecast serials like dekh bhai dekh, hum panch, office office, malgudi days, Aahat to make this lockdown a 90s revisiting period.” Akshat & Upasna Akshat Mohindra: Shouldn’t DD also do a rerun of #FlopShow – #JustSaying !! @PBNS_India. Upasna: Yes 🙂 Also I wanna watch #FlopShow One of the finest satirical works. @DDNational #JaspalBhatti. (Social media posts are not edited) (Images Source: Twitter) Also Read: Arun Govil On Ramayan’s Re-Telecast: ‘I Feel That The Show Has Been Blessed By God Himself’