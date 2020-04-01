After Ramayan and Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh is back on TV

Contents
- 1 Golden days of TV are back, Dekh Bhai Dekh is here
- 2 Dekh Bhai DekhMahabharatRamayanShaktimaan
- 3 On Ram Navami, this is how Lord Ram will visit your TV
- 4 Classic India TV shows that every 90s kid can watch online and relive their childhood
- 5 Ramayan back on TV: Here’s what Ram aka Arun Govil is doing
- 6 Central Minister Baabul Supriyo On The Return Of Ramayan on TV
- 7 Ramayan and Mahabharat may return to TV: Excited or Not?
- 8 Ashnoor Kaur’s transformation from a girl-next-door to a fashion icon can’t be missed
- 9 10 Best Shaheer Sheikh’s Fashion Looks You Can Try
- 10 Avneet Kaur Vs Ashnoor Kaur: Which Kaur Rocked in Dungaree?
- 11 Beard Styles Rocked by Shaheer Sheikh
- 12 How to dress like handsome hunk Shaheer Sheikh?
- 13 The rise of Shaheer Sheikh in television
- 14 Check out Shaheer Sheikh’s travel diaries
- 15 Shaheer Sheikh with Long or Short Hairstyle: Which is better?
Golden days of TV are back, Dekh Bhai Dekh is here
Lockdown season is on and guess what? Some of the most iconic shows of the ’90s are back on TV.
After Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktimaan, it is time for legendary comedy show Dekh Bhai Dekh to return to TV.
Yes, the magic of the Diwan family can be watched again on Doordarshan.
Dekh Bhai Dekh will air everyday at 6pm.
Are you guys happy with the news?
Keep reading IWMBuzz.com.