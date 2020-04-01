After Ramayan and Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh is back on TV

Golden days of TV are back, Dekh Bhai Dekh is here

Lockdown season is on and guess what? Some of the most iconic shows of the ’90s are back on TV.

After Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktimaan, it is time for legendary comedy show Dekh Bhai Dekh to return to TV.

Yes, the magic of the Diwan family can be watched again on Doordarshan.

Dekh Bhai Dekh will air everyday at 6pm.

Are you guys happy with the news?

