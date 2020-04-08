after-purpose-world-tour-cancellation-justin-bieber-postpones-dates-for-2020-concerts.

Justin Bieber has postponed his 2020 Changes Tour due to the global crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The officials announced his fans by posting a story on his Instagram where it was written that “ In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour. While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”
The singer is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.
Justin Bieber said that the health and safety of his fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for him. He said that the world is a scary place but everyone will figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and he cannot wait to see all of them in person as soon as he can. Be safe and he will hopefully see them soon.
In January 2020, Justin Bieber had revealed that full tracklist for his fifth album, Changes. He stated that his fifth album ‘changes’ will be released on 14 February via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings. Bieber has announced the ambitious tour this Christmas, prior to the release of Changes. His first album since 2015’s Purpose was released on Valentine’s Day. On March 6th, He announced changes to the tour due to underwhelming ticket sales, downsizing the venues on eight of the tour dates.
Most of the live music events have been canceled or postponed due to this global crisis. Pearl Jam, Tool, Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, and Elton John and many musicians also postponed their events that were supposed to be held in 2020.
These were the 2020 Tour Dates by Justin Bieber
05/14 – Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field
05/17 – Portland, OR at Moda Center
05/19 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
05/22 – Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium
05/26 – San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/29 – Pasadena, CA at Rose Bowl Stadium
06/02 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena
06/05 – Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium
06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/13 – Denver, CO at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
06/16 – Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/19 – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field
06/21 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center
06/24 – Milwaukee, WI at American Family Insurance (Summerfest)
06/27 – Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium
06/30 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
07/02 – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium
07/06 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
07/08 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
07/11 – Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium
07/13 – St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center
07/15 – Little Rock, AR at Simmons Bank Arena
07/18 – Atlanta, GA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
07/21 – Miami, FL at AmericanAirlines Arena
07/25 – Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium
07/27 – Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena
07/29 – Greensboro, NC at Greensboro Coliseum
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
08/06 – University Park, PA at Bryce Jordan Center
08/08 – Columbus, OH at Ohio Stadium
08/12 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
08/14 – Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium
08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
08/18 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
08/21 – Landover, MD at FedExField
08/24 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center
08/26 – Albany, NV at Times Union Center
08/29 – Detroit, MI at Ford Field
09/01 – Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre
09/03 – Québec City, QC at Videotron Centre
09/10 – Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre
09/14 – Montreal, QC at Bell Centre
09/17 – Foxboro, MA at Gillette Stadium
09/16 – E. Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium