after-purpose-world-tour-cancellation-justin-bieber-postpones-dates-for-2020-concerts.

Justin Bieber has postponed his 2020 Changes Tour due to the global crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The officials announced his fans by posting a story on his Instagram where it was written that “ In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour. While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”

The singer is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.

Justin Bieber said that the health and safety of his fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for him. He said that the world is a scary place but everyone will figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and he cannot wait to see all of them in person as soon as he can. Be safe and he will hopefully see them soon.

In January 2020, Justin Bieber had revealed that full tracklist for his fifth album, Changes. He stated that his fifth album ‘changes’ will be released on 14 February via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings. Bieber has announced the ambitious tour this Christmas, prior to the release of Changes. His first album since 2015’s Purpose was released on Valentine’s Day. On March 6th, He announced changes to the tour due to underwhelming ticket sales, downsizing the venues on eight of the tour dates.

Most of the live music events have been canceled or postponed due to this global crisis. Pearl Jam, Tool, Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, and Elton John and many musicians also postponed their events that were supposed to be held in 2020.

These were the 2020 Tour Dates by Justin Bieber

