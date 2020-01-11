‘after-my-wife-died,-i-dread-to-think-what-would-have-happened-to-me-if-it-wasn’t-for-my-weekly-silver-line-phone-call’

When John Bettany telephoned The Silver Line and asked to be matched with a friend, he was told they knew the ideal person. Someone, like him, who had a passion for gardening and, more importantly, dancing.

So when they first spoke in 2014, John said, “You’re a dancer, are you?”

Wilma said yes, and when John asked what sort, she replied: “Line dancing”.

“I thought, ‘oh God’,” laughs John in his sitting room in Deeside, North Wales. Having come second in the British Ballroom Championships when he was 15, it’s fair to say that his opinion of line dancing isn’t entirely favourable. “But it doesn’t matter,” he says. “She’s the type of lady who will talk about anything.”

Now, every Tuesday, the 69-year-old eagerly awaits Wilma’s call, on the dot of 5.30pm. “We talk for an hour, and she’s marvellous,” says John.

“Wilma is from Blackpool, and obviously I know a lot about Blackpool as I used to spend a lot of time there in my dancing days.”

By his own admission, John was in “a bit of a state” when he first made contact with The Silver Line, one of three charities supported by the Telegraph’s Christmas Appeal, and which provides a 24-hour helpline for lonely elderly people, as well as matching callers with Silver Line friends, who telephone them regularly to provide much-needed companionship.