after-my-cancer-diagnosis,-the-gym-became-my-place-of-refuge

If you passed Drew Laird on the street, or perhaps watched one of his popular YouTube fitness videos, you would see a man with a broad physique and gym-pumped arms who is quick to smile and looks younger than his 44 years.

You wouldn’t suspect that he’s currently undergoing chemotherapy for a rare form of blood cancer, chronic myelogenous leukaemia (CML), which occurs when the bone marrow produces too many immature white blood cells that do not work properly.

Laird, a full-time mental health nurse who lives in Berkshire with his partner Maria and her two daughters, visits the gym four times a week.

“Keeping fit is more important than ever if you have an illness like this,” he explains. “You need it to fight the fatigue that you feel from the illness and the medication, to give you energy and to give you a place to blow off steam, because dealing with a condition like this and all the implications it brings is extremely challenging.”

We meet in a central London coffee shop as Laird awaits the results of his regular blood test with his oncologist at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. He is warm, open and upbeat – until we hear someone sneeze, when he looks around in genuine terror.

“If I catch a cold, I could be wiped out for weeks and be seriously ill,” he explains. “So, I am quite nervous when I see other people sneezing without putting their hands over their mouths.”

Laird is one of nearly 10,000 people who are diagnosed with leukaemia every year in the UK, with CML, which is most common in adults around 60-65 years old, making up about 15 out of every 100 cases.