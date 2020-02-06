After Mizzou sanctions, state lawmakers take aim at the NCAA

In this Nov. 2, 2013, file photo, the Mizzou logo is seen on a scoreboard over Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Tennessee in Columbia, Mo. The NCAA sanctioned Missouri’s football, baseball and softball programs on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, after an investigation revealed academic misconduct involving a tutor who completed coursework for athletes. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)

Jeff Roberson

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers are attempting to strike back at the NCAA after the college sports organization hit the state’s flagship university last year with a one-year postseason ban for its football, softball and baseball teams.Under legislation debated in a House committee Wednesday, Rep. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, called on the NCAA to reform its practices or be replaced as the governing organization for collegiate sports in response to its handling of a 2015 case involving academic cheating against the University of Missouri.“I’m outraged by the punishment leveled on our institution,” Razer said.In his resolution, Razer wrote that the sanctions on MU will have “a chilling effect on member institutions self-reporting violations, cooperating in investigations, and taking self-correcting actions.”He wants MU to work with other SEC schools “to lead in reforming the NCAA in order to improve the ethical and moral standing of the association.” Barring that, he wrote, MU and the conference should “take the lead in forming a new intercollegiate athletic association that our institutions, conferences, and student athletes deserve.”Razer, who graduated from MU, filed the resolution Jan. 14, saying that the NCAA “is cultivating an environment of distrust and confusion” because universities can’t count on receiving the same penalties for similar infractions.In addition to the postseason ban, the NCAA put the university on probation for three years. MU also will lose the shared revenue from other Southeastern Conference teams derived from postseason play.MU also must forfeit games in which ineligible students competed and implement a 5 percent reduction in scholarships for the three programs.“This is an injustice to the students who are on the teams today,” Razer said.The penalties stemmed from the actions of former MU tutor Yolanda Kumar, who completed academic work for 12 student-athletes.By contrast, Mississippi State was not banned from postseason play, didn’t lose any revenue from postseason games and has no recruiting restrictions after the NCAA found a similar infraction.Most members of the House Special Committee on Career Readiness expressed support for the effort.“If not us saying something out loud … then who will call them out on that,” said Rep. Don Mayhew, R-Crocker.Rep. Mike Person, D-Ferguson, said the NCAA’s penalties have been “abusive” in the past.And Rep. Jason Chipman, R-Steeleville, the chairman of the committee, said the nonbinding resolution might serve as a wake-up call for the organization.“The NCAA has become a little stale,” Chipman said. “I’m looking out for the interests of our students. These sanctions just hurt the students.”But Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, said he was reluctant to support the proposal.“I wonder if it’s the appropriate role for this institution to be meddling in the affairs of a private organization,” Deaton said.Neither Mizzou or the NCAA was present at the hearing. The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The resolution is among a handful of proposals circulating in the Capitol this session that stem from anger over the NCAA’s action.Rep. Wes Rogers, D-Kansas City, and Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, are sponsoring legislation mirroring a new California law that would allow college athletes to sign paid endorsement deals and hire agents while preserving their scholarships and NCAA eligibility.The National College Players Association, which championed the California law, has signed up Kansas City-based lobbying firm Catalyst to help the legislation across the finish line.The NCAA has opposed such measures, saying they contradict the mission of college sports. But in a nod to the national focus on possible changes, the organization announced in late October that it will consider a new model that includes money for players.

