after-making-fun-of-coronavirus-pandemic,-lala-kent-and-randall-emmett-postpone-april-wedding-because-of-it

Lala Kent made headlines earlier this week for joking about the Coronavirus pandemic. She has since not only changed the tune about the illness but also changed her wedding date.

After brushing the COVID-19 off in her Instagram Stories, the Vanderpump Rules star went dark on social media. The decision could have partly been due to the backlash but it also could have been because she realized just how serious this is.

Kent told her audience that if she got Corona before her wedding, it’s because ‘God wants her to have more publicity’ among other comments that fans dragged her for.

She then posted a blackout photo to her profile and announced that she was quarantining.

‘About to quarantine my aoff. This whole situation has been way too heavy. I’ll catch y’all when this is over. Until then, be safe, stay healthy, and try not to kill each other over toilet paper .’

Jax Taylor later went Live where he spoke to fans and was the first to break the news that his friends were rescheduling their April nuptials. He hinted that there may be a more private ceremony held at the courthouse.

The couple released a statement via People magazine that read: ‘We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on. We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.’

50 Cent, who infamously feuded with Randall and Lala, chimed in via Instagram to the announcement.

The rapper said that no one was going to attend their wedding regardless of the global pandemic.

The two have rescheduled the date to tie the knot to July.



