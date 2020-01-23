after-lust-stories,-amala-paul-to-join-hands-for-a-web-series-with-mahesh-bhatt

Budget 2020: Key things to know













Amala Paul, who is making her digital debut with the Telugu version of Lust Stories, seems to have signed one more project. The South Indian actress has now caught the attention of veteran Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who is prepping up for his first web series.

Amala Paul.Instagram

As per the reports, Mahesh Bhatt is planning a series on a yesteryear actress with whom he was in love. The filmmaker had announced about the project last month on Twitter with a post, “A perfect beginning.Happy partnering with @jiostudios on our digital debut!A dramatic webseries based in 70s Bollywood exploring the relationship of a struggling filmmaker & a top actress of that era!The greatest location in the world is the human heart. @VisheshFilms @JioCinema. [sic]”

Mahesh Bhatt.STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images

It is now said that Mahesh Bhatt’s movie is based on his relationship with Parveen Babi, the and Amala Paul will doing the role of the yesteryear actress in the flick. The discussions are said to be over and a formal announcement is awaited from the creators of the show.

After doing regular commercial movies for years, Amala Paul took up bold movie Aadai, a woman-centric film, which created a sensation after she went nude for a sequence in the movie.

Amala Signs Lust Stories

Amala Paul has teamed up with Nandini Reddy for the Telugu version of Lust Stories, produced by Netflix. “Over the past few years, I have been very much focused on taking up exceptional and challenging roles. Moreover, I was really happy about the way how audiences have reacted to my attempts with their positive receptions, especially for the film Aadai. Significantly, I feel this project to be yet another leap for me to unleash my potentials and give a try into an arena that I haven’t stepped before,” the Thalaiva actress said in a press release after signing her first web series.