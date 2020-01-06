after-life-season-2:-release-date-and-what-happens-next

When is After Life season 2 coming to Netflix? Fans shouldn’t have to wait much longer for the new season of the Netflix dark comedy starring Ricky Gervais.

After Life, created by and starring Ricky Gervais, was one of the biggest shows of 2019. The Netflix original series premiered on Netflix in the spring of 2019, and now fans are hoping to find out more information about After Life season 2.

Below, we shared the expected release date for season 2 and a few predictions about what will happen in the new season.

After Life season 2 is happening at Netflix! We all know that by now. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t announced the release date for After Life season 2 yet.

I thought Gervais was going to announce the release date for After Life season 2 while hosting the Golden Globes, but he didn’t, although he did mention the show during his opening monologue. I also thought it’d be a great opportunity for Netflix to announce the release date during the show to bring in a little extra buzz, but that didn’t happen either.

We do have some good news about the second season premiere, though. It looks like After Life season 2 is coming to Netflix pretty soon. At the time of publishing, we’re expecting to see the new season in March 2020.

The first season premiered on Netflix in March 2019, and it was quickly renewed for season 2. Generally, there is about a one-year gap between seasons of Netflix shows, and that’s why March 2020 seems like the release month for the next season of the series.

We’ll be sure to let you know the official release date when we find out.

What happens next

You could ask Gervais on Twitter, and he might tell you.

In the event that he doesn’t, we have to look at the season 1 finale to predict where the story will go in the new season.

Throughout the first season, Tony was basically a miserable, awful man. He said and did whatever he wanted, and it didn’t necessarily work out for him. Instead of his friends and new people in his life pulling away because of his horrible attitude, they actually tried harder to help him see the error of his ways. And, by the end of the season, it sort of works!

In the season finale, Tony promises to continue doing and saying whatever he wants to, but he is only going to use it to hurt people who deserve it. Tony is going full vigilante in season 2, and we’ll get to see how it works out for him.

I’m expecting the new season to be more fun. There’s something really great about this series, but it is a tough show to watch. There are some awful moments to watch Tony go through as he tries to move on from the death of his wife.

If Tony finds more enjoyment in being a jerk, he has found some sense of purpose, which should help him through the grieving process.

In the new season, I’m expecting Tony to deal with more challenges from his choice to be bad to the bad people. Does that mean he’ll be good to the good people? How will he decide who is good and who is bad? Some of the best relationships that begin in the first season are with people who Tony doesn’t necessarily have a very high opinion of when they meet or when we meet them.

Hopefully, his commitment doesn’t get in the way of him forming new relationships in season 2.

What do you think will happen in the new season? Stay tuned for more news about After Life season 2!