after-kajal-aggarwal,-it’s-her-sister-nisha’s-turn-to-raise-temperature-in-bikini-[hot-photos-inside]

Kajal Aggarwal has been giving a lot of updates about her vacation in Maldives. The actress is having a great time with her family members for close to two weeks now. Among numerous of posts, the Magadheera girl’s bikini pictures had created a sensation on social media sites. Now, her sister and former actress Nisha Aggarwal’ two-piece photos have gone viral.

Nisha Aggarwal Raises Temperature in Bikini.Nisha Aggarwal Instagram Account

Nisha Agarwal’s Bikini Pics

Nisha Agarwal has shared a couple of pictures of her in swimsuit. In one set of photos, she is seen donning a black monokini. She captioned it, “Leave footprints of love & kindness wherever you go! #maldives #throwback. [sic]”

A collage of the pictures from Kajal Aggarwal’s Maldives trip.PR Handout

In another picture, she has donned a blue-coloured swimsuit. The caption of one of the pictures read, “These absolute precious moments of bonding and being with family in ofcourse a completely blissful environment is all I could ask for to end the year! #maldives #throwback. [sic]” All the pictures are now gone viral.

Nisha Aggarwal’ pictures from her Indonesia vacation.Nisha Aggarwal Instagram Account

Nisha Aggarwal’s Photos from Indonesia Trip too Gone Viral

A few months ago, she had shared picture of her in a bikini from her trip to Indonesia. Nisha Aggarwal was an actress who had made her entry to films with Yemaindi Ee Vela. The 30-year old acted in a couple of films before marrying businessman Karan Valecha. Since then, she has stayed away from films.

A collage of Kajal Aggarwal in two-piece bikini.Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

As far as Kajal Aggarwal is concerned, her pictures of her in multi-coloured bikini from the same vacation had become the talk of the town among the fans of South Indian movies.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has some exciting films in her kitty. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is biggest among the all films. She will be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Hindi film Mumbai Saga and her Hollywood debut flick Mosagallu. There are also rumours of her tying the knot in 2020.