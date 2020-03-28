After Jlo and A-rod, now Sarah Hyland and Well Adams have taken up the couple challenge on TikTok! And what can we say, they nailed it! Check it out.

Sarah Hyland and her fiancé Well Adams are one of the latest pair to take the TikTok’s couple challenge. They were inspired by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to do the challenge.

The Modern Family star, 29- year- old, posted a video on her Instagram playing the game with her fiancé. In the video, they both were asked some of the questions about each other and they have to answer them with their eyes closed. She captioned the post as “The very poor man’s @jlo & @arod”.

The couple was seen sitting on the couch and Sarah was also playing with the dog while answering the questions. The very first question that was asked is, ‘Who initiated the first kiss?’ To this, both of them pointed at Adams.

They both also agreed that Adams is the ‘funny one’, ‘the better cook’, ‘more romantic’, ‘more grumpier’ and ‘more patient’ in their relationship. While they both disagreed when asked who said I Love You first? They both pointed at themselves. Whereas, they agreed that Hyland is the one who takes longer to get ready in the morning, ‘more stubborn’ and ‘the messy one’.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez and Rodriguez has taken this TikTok’s couple challenge where they disagreed on multiple questions. They both have been engaged for more than a year now. Rodriguez posted the video with the caption, ‘Family feud 😅❤️’ on Instagram.

The engaged couple agreed that Lopez is the one who initiated their first kiss. For the other questions like funniest one, more patient, grumpier and stubborn they were giving opposite answers.

Both the couples were seen having fun while playing the game and practising social distancing due to coronavirus pandemic. Hyland also admitted that she is staying at home for safety.

