after-its-fantastic-first-season,-will-there-be-a-second-season-to-demon-slayer?-get-all-the-updates

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, concluded its first season in 2019, and many anime fans have called it one of the best anime series of 2019. It also has a splendid soundtrack that effortlessly captures the mood of every scene.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba revolves around the story of a boy named Tanjiro Kamado who finds most of his family slaughtered and his only surviving sister, Nezuko, has been transformed into a demon. But, unlike most demons, Nezuko displays that she can pacify her bloodlust and live along with others. With his sister by his side, Tanjiro sets off to discover a way to change his only remaining family back into a human.

With such a great first season fans are eagerly waiting for “Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2” but it looks like they have to wait a little longer since the makers of anime are going to release a movie titled Demon Slayer: Demon Train Arc or “Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen”.



The producer of the show has announced a sequel film to the season instead of season 2. The movie will follow the plot from the seventh volume of the manga series named ‘The Infinite Train’. The rumors are that the movie is going to continue its plot where it left from the last episode of the anime series in season 1. The movie is in production lately, therefore, the chances of a returning season 2 seem to be pretty less. Even if Demon Slayer season 2 premieres it will probably resume its plot from the end of the movie.



According to the sources in Japan, the writer of the manga series: Koyoharu Gotōge, is working on publishing more volumes, so there will be enough content that can be used to make more installments for Kimetsu no Yaiba in the foreseeable future. It has been a long time since season 1 released and the expectations of the fans will certainly be high when season 2 eventually lands.