after-insulting-kangana-ranaut,-salman-khan-rubs-deepika-padukone-the-wrong-way?

The entire row of Priyanka Chopra leaving Bharat and Salman Khan leaving no stone unturned in making sure he takes jibes at her at all his interviews, did say a lot about Salman Khan’s male ego. And the same seems to have happened once again when Deepika Padukone join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss.

Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut

From the beginning of the episode, Salman Khan’s body language and voice seemed too cold towards Deepika Padukone. And, the actor kept teasing Deepika and tried pushing her buttons every now and then. From repeatedly asking about her pregnancy, which she clearly has stated that she doesn’t like answering to, to accusing her of imitating Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan was at it completely. Even when Salman took a dig at her co-star’s looks, Deepika Padukone swiftly came to his rescue.

Deepika Padukone on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13

We must tell you here that Deepika Padukone has, over the years, refused to work with Salman Khan in several films. There were reports of Salman Khan even wanting to launch her but Deepika had refused saying she wasn’t ready for it back then. Salman Khan recently had said that he couldn’t afford the ‘luxury’ of being depressed. This had irked Deepika Padukone, who has been quite vocal about her battle with depression and is strongly working towards eradicating the stigma attached to it. Deepika had in an interview retaliated at Salman Khan’s luxury comment and had told Vogue, “The word that best describes my experience of depression is struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time. People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn’t have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice.”

Salman Khan and Kangana RanautVarinder Chawla

Salman Khan insults Kangana Ranaut

Kangana has never had good things to say about Salman Khan and their awkward encounter on the sets of Bigg Boss was enough to prove that. According to Janta Ka Reporter, Salman Khan introduced Kangana Ranaut to the audience and housemates by saying that she was an ‘expert on picking fights’. The report says that he asked Kangana whether the film titled ‘Panga’ was infact her own biopic, to which a sarcastic Kangana said that it could be his biopic as well, which was a clear indication at Salman’s brawls and fights in the industry.

The report also stated that Kangana said it’s not necessary for one to act in their own biopic, which left Salman visibly irritated. He shot back at her and said that she had already started picking fights with him. Not only that, he also said that Kangana could play him as well in her movie as she is very versatile.