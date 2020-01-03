after-hardik-pandya,-it’s-kuldeep-yadav’s-turn-to-get-married,-according-to-yuzvendra-chahal

The catastrophic Australian bushfire













Hardik Pandya’s engagement to model and dancer Natasha Stankovic took social media by storm. After the video of the Mumbai Indians all-rounder proposing to his girlfriend and getting accepted went viral on social media, congratulations and good wishes poured in from all quarters.

One of such messages was from the chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. But interestingly, Kuldeep ended up getting encouragement to forge his own marital alliance from one of his own teammates. It was not Hardik, but his wrist-spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Writing on Hardik’s Instagram timeline, Kuldeep wrote: “Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan (Congratulating you lakhs of times over).” Armed with a great sense of humour, Yuzvendra chipped in and said: “Ab teri baari (It’s your turn now).”

The KulCha alliance has been very successful in ODI cricketMARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images

Well, as of now, Kuldeep doesn’t seem to have any women in his life, at least, publicly so. Neither for that matter, Chahal. Some of the other cricketers though, are in the news for possibly being in a relationship. Jasprit Bumrah is rumoured to be dating South Indian actress Anuradha Parmeswaran while Rishabh Pant is currently enjoying a vacation with his girlfriend Isha Negi.

The two wrist spinners are popularly called ‘KulCha’ when they play together and have achieved great success in limited overs cricket. However, currently, with Ravindra Jadeja having established himself as a regular player in the ODI playing XI, due to his all-round abilities, the two are fighting for a spot.

As far as the longer format is concerned, Kuldeep is way ahead of Chahal as he has played some Tests and has picked up key wickets also, including a five-for in Sydney. Yuzvendra is still waiting for his Test cap.

Hardik Pandya, Natasa StankovicInstagram

Hardik Pandya opened up about his relationship at the stroke of midnight of January 1 when he posted a picture of himself and his then girlfriend Natasha and described her as “My firework.” In a matter of hours, he got himself and Stankovic on a luxury boat and, with flowers and champagne accompanying them, proposed in the western style to her.

Meanwhile, another relationship is blossoming that involves both the cricket world and Bollywood. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been seen together on various occasions and now, seem to have secured the approval of the actress’ father also.

Suneil Shetty has publicly stated that he is happy with the boy Athiya is seeing. We don’t know when the wedding bells will ring with those two. However, it is clear that Indian cricketers and showbiz celebrities seem to be getting along well with each other.