after-caa-portests,-lucknow-and-noida-to-get-police-commissioners,-announces-yogi-adityanath

Police vandalism in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.













In a bid to brace up Uttar Pradesh’s deteriorating law and order situation, the Yogi Adityanath government on Monday, January 13, has approved the proposal to introduce the Police Commissioner system in the capital city of Lucknow and the upscale metro town Noida to give the police more powers.

The Chief Minister asserted that the new system will help in improving law and order situation in the state.Twitter

While addressing a press conference, Adityanath said: “The biggest step towards police reform has been taken by our government today. Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to set up police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida.”

Meanwhile, the SSP of Lucknow was transferred and the SSP of Noida was suspended by the government on January 9.

The Police Commissioner system gives free hand to the local police chief to act freely and swiftly, particularly in a law and order situation. In UP, the Superintendent of Police (district police chief), presently seeks permission from the District Magistrate(DM) in most of the decisions concerned with maintaining law and order. A report of the UP government revealed that one of the reasons for deteriorating law and condition in the metro cities is the absence of the Police Commissioner system.

Women officers deployed to curb crimes

Adityanath also said that two women officers of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranks each is being deployed to curb crimes against women in the new police commissionerates.

“Lucknow has a total of 40 police stations after the extension of municipal corporation limits. All these 40 stations will come under the police commissioner system,” he said.

Adityanath also announced that two new police stations will come up in Noida.

(With agency inputs)