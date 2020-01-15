after-breakup,-sara-ali-khan-&-kartik-aaryan-hate-to-pose-together?

Who is Sara Ali Khan?













Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are one of the most talked-about couples in the tinsel town. But ever since the couple has parted ways they are hardly spotted together. The duo shall be seen in their upcoming ‘Aaj Kal’, a sequel to the Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Love Aaj Kal’.

Recently, when the two were spotted in the city, they seemed quite dull while posing together, it seemed as if they were not in the favour of posing together for the shutterbugs. The duo didn’t even smile at the camera nor was willing to pose happily, this has naturally sparked rumours that all is not well between the two.

Last time, when Kartik and Sara were spotted at a dubbing session, they looked quite happy and cheerful while they were engaged in some happy banter but it seems like the equations have changed a bit. Check out the picture right here,

Saif Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Kartik’s closeness to ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ star Ananya Panday

Sara and Kartik had expressed their desire to date each other and the couple was also seeing each other for a couple of periods but there was a fallout when rumours of Kartik getting close to his ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ co-star Ananya Panday started doing the rounds. Though the couple has maintained silence on their equation with each other as it’s rightly said, A picture speaks thousands of words.

Apart from Aaj Kal, Sara is also working on Coolie No.1 co-starring Varun Dhawan, and glimpses of the movie have had fans excited for the release. Kartik, on the other hand, is gearing up for Dostana 2 currently, and will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani.