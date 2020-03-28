after-bigg-boss-13,-colors-tv-brings-back-dil-se-dil-tak,-belan-wali-bahu-&-bhaag-bakool-bhaag

|

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 18: 01 [IST]

The Coronavirus outbreak has brought many industries to a halt. Shootings of films and television shows have stopped. The channels also do not have bank of episodes, because of which most of them have decided to air old shows. Recently, we reported about Zee TV which announced the telecast of web series like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Baarish and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. It is also being said that old shows like Kasamh Se and Brahmarakshas will also be aired. Doordarshan announced the re-run of Mahabharat, Ramayan and Circus. Now, Colors TV is all set to bring back old shows. Recently, the channel aired Bigg Boss 13. As per the latest report, the channel will air Belan Wali Bahu and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag from 5-6 PM. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s show, Dil Se Dil Tak will be aired at 6 PM from March 30, 2020, onwards. The prime time will be followed by the current fiction line-up – Vidya, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti, Barrister Babu, Shubharambh, Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story and Bigg Boss 13 (which started airing from March 23, at 10 PM). The Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 Manisha Sharma was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, “We are going through unprecedented times. However, as audience’s preferred channel, COLORS wants to make sure that in these social distancing times, we provide you with wholesome entertainment for the entire family ranging from original shows to seasoned shows across genres. To drive away your lockdown blues, we are presenting dedicated blocks for comedy, drama, romance to give you the best of the best content. As we all try to get ahead of the pandemic, we want to continue to be your companion for everything entertainment.” Also Read: After Ramayan & Mahabharat, Circus & Byomkesh Bakshi Return; Fans Get Nostalgic & Trend Doordarshan