after-bhula-dunga,-sidharth-shukla-&-shehnaz-gill-to-be-observed-in-2-more-music-videos!

Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 18: 07 [IST]

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill bonded in Bigg Boss 13 house also it was loved so much by fans they wanted to watch them together even with the controversial show ended. The duo was observed in a music video, Bhula Dunga, that was crooned by Darshan Raval. The song, that was directed by Punit J Pathak, premiered on March 24 on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel. In addition, it received good responses from fans and broke records by crossing 45 million views in a week’s time. Very good news for SidNaaz fans is that the couple will undoubtedly be observed in two more music videos apparently! Yes, it was heard by you right! According to the Spotboye report, Mayur Verma, who was simply observed in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, revealed that Shehnaz does two more music videos with Sidharth! It must be recalled that Sidharth and Shehnaz’s co-contestant in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, surprised and also angered several ardent SidNaaz fans by saying that she didn’t just like the couple’s chemistry. Due to this, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress received plenty of flak from the fans. Sana’s friend Mayur also slammed Devoleena for exactly the same and said that she actually is achieving this to defame Shehnaz. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, “Devoleena does all of this merely to defame Shehnaaz because Shehnaaz ke do gaane aur aa rahe hain Sidharth ke saath. Unki chemistry celebrated ho chuki hai. Devoleena can’t tolerate this. Yeh poori koshish kar rahi hai ki duniya unko na pasand kare but aisa kabhi nahi ho sakta.” Concerning the music videos, Sidharth and Shehnaz are to verify yet. Also Read: Sidharth & Shehnaz’s Fans Slam Devoleena For Disapproving SidNaaz’s Chemistry; Actress Hits Back