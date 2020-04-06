After being released from prison, Tekashi 69 is apparently planning english and spanish rap LPs seconds. Read to know all details.

SoundCloud rap has exploded over the last years with rappers whose criminal pasts have led to uncertain futures. XXXTentacion was murdered remaining June at the same time as expecting trial on costs that he brutally assaulted and threatened to kill his pregnant female friend in 2016, allegations which best heightened his notoriety online at some point of his short career. (He confessed to the abuse in a since-surfaced secret recording.)

Similarly, Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose rainbow hair fits his troll persona, has had his repute include an asterisk. Last year, 6ix9ine narrowly avoided jail time and having to sign up as a intercourse wrongdoer for pleading responsible to using a toddler in a sexual performance in 2015; instead, he became sentenced to four years probation.

But that turned into handiest the top of his controversies: He went on to dace life in jail on federal racketeering charges related to gang pastime and a potential future in witness protection due to his cooperation with the federal government. On December 18, Tekashi met his fate in Manhattan Federal Court while he turned into sentenced to two years in jail after a whirlwind of chaos. To try to make experience of it all, we’ve compiled a timeline of his fast upward push and even quicker fall.

6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez in 1996, grew up in Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York, and turned into raised by means of a Mexican mom and Puerto Rican father. His father turned into murdered in 2009 while Hernandez became thirteen years old. According to his No Jumper interview, 6ix9ine was expelled from school within the eighth grade and did not in addition his education. “I stopped going to school to assist my mother pay the rent,” he said. Following his father’s death, he worked numerous jobs and began selling marijuana to assist support his mother and brother.

In 2014, 6ix9ine starts offevolved rapping on a whim. “I began rapping for amusing to be honest with you. I didn’t really need to be a rapper or whatever,” he instructed No Jumper. “I just began making tune because all people changed into like, ‘Yo you appearance mad cool.’”

He develops a web presence built off his eccentric fashion choices — inclusive of carrying oversize shirts emboldened with the words “Pussy Nigga,” — his rainbow-coloured hair and grill, many face tattoos which includes a giant “69” over his proper eyebrow (he estimates he has over 2 hundred tattoos of the number) and a portrait of Jigsaw, and starting red meat with different SoundCloud rappers including Trippie Redd via trolling them on social media. Photos of him also begin to emerge as a viral meme. During that time, he starts offevolved releasing scream-rap song beneath the Slovakia-based totally label FCK THEM, such as “Scumlife”, “Yokai,” and “Hellsing Station,” and featuring anime in his tune videos. He establishes the 6ix9ine persona, describing it as a “lifestyle.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine might be allowed to complete the remainder of his 24-month sentence at home. Judge Paul A. Engelmayer passed down the ruling on Thursday (April 2) after 6ix9ine’s legal crew expressed worries approximately the coronavirus setting his lifestyles in threat while in the back of bars.

Complex spoke to his attorney Dawn Florio shortly after the Engelmayer announced his decision and asked if he’d be capable of continue making track whilst restrained at home. Florio replied, “Yes, he can release song.”