after-badshah,-singer-payal-dev-reacts-to-‘genda-phool’-credit-row!

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 22: 44 [IST]

Ever since the new track of Badshah and Payal Dev, ‘Genda Phool’ featuring Jacqueline Fernandez has hit the internet, the song has been constantly in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. When the song ‘Genda Phool’ was released, many netizens slammed Badshah for not giving credit to Ratan Kahar, who has reportedly written the lyrics of the folk song. Ratan Kahar had earlier claimed that he wrote the song ‘Genda Phool’ but never got any recognition for it. His song has been recreated in the past as well. Soon, after receiving backlash, Badshah issued a clarification on his Instagram page and mentioned that Ratan Kahar’s name was nowhere in the records. The rap artiste also expressed his willingness to help Ratan kahar financially and wrote, “Whosoever has tweeted me and all those who made this documentary and his well-wishers, I want you to reach out to Ratan Kahar and tell him that I am here and he can reach out to me, I would love to help him. I have heard he is struggling financially and I want all my friends from the fraternity to support folk artistes.” Now, ‘Genda Phool’ singer Payal Dev has broken her silence over the song credit row and told an entertainment portal, “The thing is that they don’t have proof. Talks are going on between the company and them. But as far as I know from the sources, they do not have proof. If you go on Youtube, you can see that the same song has been used six to seven times.” Badshah’s New Song ‘Genda Phool’ In Trouble For Plagiarism; Original Artist Cannot Afford To Sue “Credit is not been given to them in Bengal as well. Their name is not mentioned anywhere. From our childhood, we know this is a folk song, and accordingly, we’ve used it. It is mentioned on YouTube as well. Basically, there are no rights to folk songs. As far as I know from sources, their name is not even mentioned in the IPRS, then what are they claiming?”. Meanwhile, Ratan Kahar is touched by Badshah’s sweet gesture and the Bengali folk artiste expects a little monetary help from him. “I live in a poverty-stricken condition and will be glad to receive his help,” said Ratan Kahar.