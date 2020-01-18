After Arbaaz Khan – Ujjwala Raut rumours, Malaika Arora maintaining distance from the supermodel?

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Ujjawala RautInstagram

MTV’s Supermodel of the Year is turning out to be one of the most talked-about shows on the channel ever. While the contestants’ line up is incredibly beautiful and talented this year, the jury panel is also quite powerful. While Malaika Arora, Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman have been a constant, the show has added supermodel Ujjwala Raut and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta in the panel.

Avoid each-other

While the show is making the right kind of noises for its unique concept, it is also making headlines for the alleged cold-war between Malaika Arora and Ujjwala Raut. There were some unconfirmed reports of Arbaaz Khan making advances towards Ujjwala Raut and the diva showing it off on-the-sets, much to Malaika’s dismay. And now, in the last few episodes, we have seen the supermodel restricting herself more towards mentoring the girls at the boot camp, while Malaika sits on the judgement panel. Even when the two are on the screen together, they make much eye contact or talk to each other.

Malaika Arbaaz

Malaika – Ujjwala not on great terms

According to Pinkvilla, Malaika and Ujjawala were at loggerheads with each other on the sets of the modelling show. The report stated that Ujjawala had been boasting about how Arbaaz Khan had been making advances on her by sending her messages to her on Instagram. Apparently, Ujjawala is making sure that she lets everyone know about how she had been keeping the conversation going with Arbaaz by sharing her pictures from the sets with him. Malaika is reportedly annoyed with Ujjwala’s behaviour on the sets. “Ujjwala is determined to be ‘the most talked-about person on the show,’ Whereas, Malaika is handling the situation with a lot more grace,” a source informed. International Business Times, India could not independently verify the said report.

Anusha Dandekar had emphasised on how the show was all about being at your fittest best and wasn’t just about being a hot body or a pretty face. She had said that Malaika should be an inspiration to all the ladies for how fit and perfect she is.