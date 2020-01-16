after-a-road-accident,-i-had-to-learn-to-walk-again-before-i-could-take-part-in-the-london-marathon

After seven-and-a-half gruelling hours, with the finishing line in sight, the significance finally hit home. Allan Wood, 46 at the time, broke down in tears. His 13-year-old son Matthew rushed out from the crowd and they walked the last 900m of the race together. Thirteen months after being hit by a van and almost dying, Wood, against all the odds, had completed the 2019 London Marathon.

It was the second time in three years he’d crossed that line – but back in 2017 things had been rather different.

Wood has always been a sport lover – with two sons and two stepsons, he had to be. Football, motocross and ­cycling were popular, but rugby union came first, and Wood played and coached at the local club in Tamworth, Staffordshire. He’d never run a marathon, but through a work ballot – Wood is a heavy goods vehicle mechanic at TNT FedEx – he earned a spot in the 2017 race and pledged to raise money for Wooden Spoon, the “children’s charity of rugby”, one of three charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Appeal.

Though he wasn’t much of a runner, Wood was an avid watcher of the London Marathon. “It’s the most inspiring day in the world,” he says. So, in late 2016, he began to train for the event. Starting at a mile (to pick up sausages and eggs for breakfast), Wood followed a carefully pieced together programme, slowly building up his fitness.

The 2017 race was “the best day of my life”, says Wood, before qualifying his comment after a jokily stern glance from his wife, Louise. “I shouldn’t say that. But it’s the closest I’m ever going to come to being a professional sportsman, to have that feeling of 50,000 people clapping me.”

Yet it didn’t go completely according to plan. Wood wanted to turn in “a reasonable time”, but the occasion got the better of him. “I wasn’t prepared for the fun element. For the first seven miles, I was running way too quickly, well above what I should’ve been doing.” He knew he should have slowed down, but was enjoying it too much. After 15 miles, the four-hour pacer in front of him disappeared into the distance, and Wood hit the dreaded wall. “Two lads from the Army ran past me with big weights on, then a rhino. I was thinking, ‘Oh my lord’.”