After 3 hit seasons -The Grand Tour season 4 will be delayed because of Corona Crisis

“The Grand Tour” outlines the genre of Driving and Entertainment. Season 4 begins firstly with the team trading in their four-wheel travel in favor of boats followed while exploring the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia.

Starring Mike Skinner and Abbie Eaton. Presented by Jeremy Clarkson; Richard Hammond; James May. The rating reveals that 98% of the audience liked this TV show. People’s review is in its favor. Describing the show as great entertainment, with ultimate British humor. The filming is amazing. However, the fans are very saddened by the news of the 4th season’s delayed-release.

Delay in airing of The Grand Tour S4 episodes:

All crew members of The Grand Tour are eager to work. But due to the international level threat of the Coronavirus, the latest season has been delayed. Jeremy Clarkson himself confirmed it in a series of his tweets that the episode will not be airing anytime soon because of the ongoing corona crisis.

Season 4 “The Grand Tour” Season 4 – DELAYED

The fourth season of “THE GRAND TOUR” drops the familiar studio format in favor of large scale adventures. Adventures that are still on a waiting list to be aired. Clarkson tweeted to one of its fans by saying- “Maybe you haven’t heard. There’s a virus you see, and it’s making international travel tricky.”

Fans of the show have been in a great frenzy and demanding more episodes of the show. One of Jeremy’s fan and follower tweeted: ‘@Jeremy Clarkson I think now would be a great time to release some new grand tour episodes.

I would consider it to be quiet possibly the single greatest contribution to all mankind to help us defeat COVID 19! Love your stuff.’

After Jeremy’s recent tweets, which hints that another episode is ready to go air. Fans are hoping that soon another episode will be aired on Amazon Prime Video.