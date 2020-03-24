After 3 hit seasons of Designated Survivor – Season 4’s future is in a blur

Designated survivor with the success of back to back 3 hit seasons, will not be giving us a season 4 for the time being. Statistics reveal that 95%of the audience liked this TV show. This show outlines the genre of Political thriller, political drama, and conspiracy thriller. The show creates a mysterious and thriller environment. Television series created by David Guggenheim that first aired on ABC for 2 seasons. After that season 3 aired on Netflix exclusively.

As a matter of fact, the conspiracy thriller will not reach its fan base soon. The political thriller will not be reaching the platform of Netflix for the time being. In a statement, Netflix said that they are proud to have 3 seasons of designated Survivor and will continue to carry all three seasons to years to come.

Season Four – CANCELLED

Kiefer Sutherland stars as Thomas Kirkman. An American politician named as the designated survivor for the State of Union address, who suddenly ascends from his position of U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to President of The United States. After an explosion kills everyone ahead of him in the Presidential line of succession. Kirkman deals with his inexperience as head of state while looking to uncover the truth behind the attack.

The possible reason for no Season 4!

During an interview with Simon Mayo on Scala Radio shortly before it was canceled, Sutherland said: “I don’t think [season 4]is going to happen.”

“We had an amazing experience with Netflix and a kind of freedom that was wonderful. But the reality is because the contrasts were so complicated and different from network television to Netflix, they didn’t book a lot of the actors who were on the show, and they took other jobs. I don’t blame for a second for that. So doing a season 4 would be very difficult and complicated……….”

Netflix neither confirmed or denied these statements.