after-15-year-old-terrier-is-shot-and-left-dead-in-gutter,-lakewood-man-is-arrested

A Lakewood man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after authorities say he shot a 15-year-old dog and left it dead in a gutter in La Mirada last week.

Shane Dubyak, 23, was arrested Friday after a pursuit through the cities of Artesia and Cerritos by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies from the Norwalk station.

Deputies were on their way to Long Beach in search of Dubyak when they spotted him driving a black Kia Forte near Artesia and Pioneer boulevards. Authorities tried to stop Dubyak, who threw a .22-caliber revolver at them from his moving vehicle, Det. Mark Christiansen said.

Dubyak then abandoned the car in Cerritos and tried to flee but was apprehended, Christiansen said.

Authorities say Dubyak was in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee when he and a woman stopped in an industrial area in the 16400 block of Phoebe Avenue in La Mirada about 12: 40 p.m. Jan. 5. A witness told authorities he saw a man get out of the passenger side of the vehicle, place something on the ground near the gutter and fire two gunshots.

The shooter got back in the car and the two drove south on Phoebe, turning left on Firestone Boulevard and driving out of sight, authorities said. The witness went to the gutter after the Jeep left and found a small terrier dead on a dog bed, officials said. The dog, which police said was at least 15 years old, had been shot twice.

With recovered surveillance video and multiple tips from the public, deputies identified Dubyak.

The female driver of the Jeep was arrested Wednesday and released the following day pending further investigation, Christiansen said. No further details about the woman were provided.

Dubyak has been charged with felony animal cruelty, evading arrest and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His bail is set at $75,000.

Anyone with additional information can call Christiansen at (562) 466-5419.