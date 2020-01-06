African culture meets Brazilian soul – an expert guide to Salvador

Why go?

Brazil’s most African city is a highlight of the northeast. Famed for its cuisine, carnival and capoeira dancing, Salvador is a heady coastal enclave with a Unesco-listed colonial quarter and several sultry beaches. Though not always offered as a stop on cruises down the Atlantic coast, its fusion of cultures makes it quite unlike other South American ports.

Cruise port location

The third largest in Brazil, Salvador’s port – on the northwestern edge of the city – sprawls across the eastern bank of Todos Los Santos/All Saints Bay (Bahia, the state of which Salvador is capital, is named after this bay). Three large cruise vessels can moor on the dockside (plus six cargo ships), which is right in front of the historic centre. A relatively small number of vessels make between 35-50 visits every year. Salvador is also an embarkation/disembarkation point for transatlantic voyages, including repositioning cruises at end/start of a season.

Can I walk to any places of interest?

The Mercado Modelo, a flea market inside a necolassical dockside building, is certainly within walking distance (be prepared to haggle and also for hustlers if you’re on your own). To get to the Unesco-listed Pelourinho district, you’ll need to get a taxi (10 mins) or take the Elevador Lacerda – a lift linking the upper and lower cities.

Getting around

Taxis are cheap and fairly easy to find. Salvador’s centre is quite compact and walkable but there are some very steep and narrow streets; you’ll need a cab if you plan to go to Barra for the beaches. A newly constructed metro line connects the city centre and the international airport.

Hotels

The Pestana Convento do Carmo, inside a convent built in 1586, is a smart property with a pool just a few minutes’ walk from the port. If you’re after a more intimate hotel, the Pousada do Boqueirão occupies a charming 18th century townhouse featuring Bahian decor, with great views over the bay thanks to its hillside location. If you plan to stay for a few days before/after a cruise, there are plenty of seaside hotels along the beaches south of the centre.