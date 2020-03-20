afl’s-handshakes,-high-five-and-hugging-headache

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan told media on Friday that players were unlikely to share water bottles in future games as they did during Thursday night’s season opener.
“The first game, I think you will forgive everyone for being a bit habitual,” he said.
“We will get the protocols better and I think you will see changes tonight.”
But water bottles are just one of the hurdles the AFL face in trying to limit transmission of COVID-19 as the 2020 season hangs by a thread.
During the season opener, Carlton star Patrick Cripps was seen continuing his habit of licking his hands to get a bit of traction on the ball.
Numerous players celebrated goals by hugging and high-fiving, and after the match handshakes were shared.
“It’s good to have footy back ,” Shane Crawford said on Today.
“But there’s a bit of controversy around the hugging and high-fiving after goals so that will be banned for tonight’s match.”
During Seven’s broadcast of the season-opener Geelong great Cameron Ling questioned why players should feel reserved in shaking their opponents hand when they’ve just played a full game of footy getting far more physical than touching hands.
And all this while Sherrins are getting regularly disinfected during games and AFL commentators must interview players at a fair distance.
“It’s a really weird feeling out here. As much as I’d love the fans here I’m really enjoying being able to coach a little bit from all aspects of the ground,” Jack Riewoldt told Channel 7.
“All over the ground we’ve got some really good leaders. It sort of makes communication a bit easier but there definitely is a lack of atmosphere.”
Footy players sweat, they spit, they get pretty dirty playing the game, so how the AFL plan to contain the coronavirus should just one player contract COVID-19, becomes a real headache for the league – especially when these other in-game habits prove difficult to stop.