AFLPA to hold briefing over coronavirus: Report

The AFL Players’ Association are set to hold an unprecedented all-in briefing tomorrow night to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Fox Sports reports all 1240 AFL and AFLW footballers have been notified of the plans.

The purpose of the briefing is to gather feedback and suggestions on the potential scenarios facing the league over the pandemic.

The report also says that the AFLPA, led by chief executive Paul Marsh, will communicates with delegates from each club in a phone call.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan speaks during a press conference about the coronavirus concerns (Getty)

All club presidents and CEOs will also be updated on financial implications and any changes to crowd and fixtures.

According to the report, a number of AFL stars are feeling a sense of unease as their season draws closer amid the global pandemic.

According to The Age, the AFL is considering shorter games, flexible lists and revised fixtures in an attempt to navigate its way through the coronavirus-interrupted season.

“Teams might have more players allowed on the bench and add players via special supplementary lists to enable shorter breaks between games in the early part of the season before the coronavirus outbreak reaches its peak and matches are potentially cancelled,” the report read.

“One club source said every option is being put on the table including cancelling participation in state leagues and rescheduling fixtures to reduce travel.

At this stage clubs are planning for such measures to be implemented after round two but with the situation changing so rapidly no-one is certain exactly what is going to happen in the short-to-medium term.”