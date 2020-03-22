afl-suspends-2020-season-due-to-coronavirus

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has confirmed that the 2020 home and away season has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

McLachlan confirmed that the decision came after a meeting with the AFL commission.

Games will be suspended until May 31, 2020 with the league to review the situation at the end of April to determine whether a further suspension is required.

All AFL club training will be suspended and the league will work with clubs to determine a course of action.

McLachlan called it the “biggest financial crisis” in the AFL’s history and says that cost-cutting measures will come next, adding that “there’s no winners today”.

“Over the next 48 hours, both the AFL and clubs will detail the drastic and immediate steps we need to be taken to cut costs,” he said.

Gillon McLachlan ended the AFL season for the time being via a press conference this afternoon (Getty)

“The AFL industry is facing its biggest financial crisis in our history, but our key priority is to do everything possible to keep players, staff and supporters healthy and well through this pandemic.

“Our industry provides livelihoods for thousands and thousands of people. But our key focus at the moment, like every organisation in the country, is to do everything that needs to be done, to slow the spread of this virus, and to get people as healthy as possible.

“To say that this is the most serious threat to our game in 100 years is an understatement.

“It is unprecedented in its impact.”

Despite the league grinding to a halt just days after it announced the start of the season, McLachlan said the decision to begin was still the correct one.

The AFL’s decision came during Hawthorn’s Round 1 clash against the Brisbane Lions at the MCG (Getty)

“It was the right decision to start the season, and clearly it is now the right decision to stop,” he said.

“That is why we have acted immediately to take this step to play our role in the community and to protect the long-term future of our game.”

The AFL still hopes to continue the shortened 17-round season that was announced last week, with an alternative fixture based on a season of 144 remaining home and away matches plus finals fixtures to be worked on in the coming weeks.

McLachlan stressed that the league will do everything in its power to help all 18 clubs survive the season shutdown.

“Our focus over the coming days is working with the clubs to embed medical protocols provided, to finalise the operating model for the clubs during the temporary suspension period, and to work with our funding partners, to secure a line of credit, to fund cash shortfalls across the industry, while allowing the best possible chance for a return to football matches,” he said.