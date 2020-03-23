afl-stars-urged-to-wear-coronavirus-losses

As the AFL deals with possibly the greatest financial challenge in its history, clubs and players face the prospect of slashing staff and lowered salaries to combat the financial devastation.

The AFL season has been postponed until at least June, but the indefinite suspension could end up stretching out for longer, leaving clubs scrambling to protect their financial future.

Western Bulldogs president Peter Gordon remains hopeful the club will be able to avoid laying off personnel despite forecasting huge revenue losses.

Gordon steered the Bulldogs out of financial trouble when the cash-strapped club faced extinction a little more than three decades ago.

Eddie ‘heartbroken’ by AFL suspension

He told SEN on Monday a massive scaling back of club operations could be necessary for them to survive.

“I hope there won’t be layoffs,” he said.

“There are a whole range of issues or options that are on the table.

“There are questions of taking leave, questions of shortened hours, there are questions of the possibility of just standing the people (down) who literally won’t have anything to do for the next few months.

“We want to work those things through.

“Our guiding principle is trying to work out if we can put the industry on pause for two months and manage the cash flow problem, which is significant here.”

While AFL clubs face a daunting task of keeping their football departments together, it appears the players will also have to undergo some belt-tightening.

AFL facing major coronavirus hiatus

Before the code officially shut down on Sunday, reports suggested the players would face cuts a 20 percent pay cut if the season was reduced to 17 games. But with the season now under considerable doubt, that figure could increase.

AFL legend Leigh Matthews called on all captains from every AFL club to absorb more of the financial damage. Matthews told Seven, club skippers should follow the lead of AFL executives and coaches, who have vowed to decrease their own salaries.

“Tell you what I would love – the 10 people on the AFL executive have volunteered a 20 per cent pay cut, the 18 coaches have volunteered a pay cut – how about the AFL 18 captains showing leadership?” Matthews said.

“They know they will have to take more than a 20 per cent pay cut, but volunteer it as an example to the 800 players.”

Another suggestion is to impose a wealth tax on higher earning players to lessen the impact on the average player.

“Every player needs a base wage, they need something to put food on the table and a roof over the head of their family, and some of these young kids have come from across the country,” former Kangaroos player David King said on Fox Footy.

“They’re going to need a 100 grand to get them through the year, to be able to survive, and some off these guys then need to then play for match payments on top of that… say Marlion Pickett this year would earn $130,000, say $100,000 of that is the base point before we start the cuts, whatever he earns above the 100 we then take a percentage off.

“Now, that percentage might be 20 or more than 20, might be 25, might be 30 per cent… so a person that’s on a million dollars would lose a greater percentage of that next 900,000, so if it’s 30 per cent they’d lose 300 grand of that next 900,000 so those on the higher contracts, they pay the bill.

Club and league leaders were also formulating plans on Monday to keep players fit and healthy while abiding by government restrictions, with mental health a particular focus.

North Melbourne ruckman Todd Goldstein said he and his teammates had been told to go home and wait for further instruction after Sunday’s thrilling round-one win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

Kane’s argument to keep AFL players playing

Goldstein, who in recent years has spoken about his internal struggles, said mental health would have to be one of the key focuses in clubs’ planning for the coming weeks.

“It’s tough because you don’t want everyone to be isolated too much because that’s not overly great for anyone’s mental health to be stuck with their own thoughts now,” Goldstein told AAP.

“I think we’ll do what’s in the best interests of everyone and follow what we’re allowed to do.”

Goldstein, a father of three, said his personal priority now was to support his pregnant partner and keep his family safe and healthy.

“My partner is pregnant and you obviously don’t know what effects that (the virus) can have, so obviously there are concerns there,” Goldstein said.

“But we get very, very good advice at the footy club and that definitely allays those fears, I think, and allays the panic.”

-with AAP