afl-star’s-unique-insight-into-league-suspension

If it’s possible to take a positive out of the AFL’s postponed season, for Jack Ziebell it’s the potential of returning for Round 2.

The North Melbourne skipper suffered a high grade medial strain in Saturday’s win over St Kilda, and is now facing a six-to-eight week stint on the sidelines.

Ziebell immediately faced the reality of missing at least half of the shortened 17-match season, but just an hour after the final siren, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan delivered news that rocked the game to its core, sending the 29-year-old on a rollercoaster of emotions.

“The fact that we’re missing 8 weeks of football for unforeseen circumstances is the biggest part of the rollercoaster for everyone involved,” Ziebell said.

Jack Ziebell is helped off the field buy the Kangaroos medical staff after injuring his knee (AAP)

“But for me to be injured in round one and potentially play in round two, from a selfish point of view, isn’t a bad result.”

Ziebell now faces a unique recovery, a first for an AFL footballer. His program will be undertaken at home, away from the club’s elite facilities and without the hands-on treatment from medical staff.

“A couple of our physios will be in contact and you can do most of the stuff through FaceTime which is good, I’m glad in this day and age the technology is really good,” he said.

“On Monday a lot of boys were loading up exercise equipment because gyms are not in use…I was in there grabbing what I can for my rehab.

Ziebell opened up about the unique situation of rehabbing while the league is suspended (Getty)

“There was people coming in left right and centre grabbing exercise bikes, medicine balls, it was like an end of year sale.”

Ziebell will return to his hometown of Wodonga to spend time with family for the next couple of weeks, and as is his responsibility as captain, will regularly check in with his teammates in these times of uncertainty.

“The mental health of players should be a high priority in this situation and I know for our club that’s definitely the case, so constant checking in with those guys will be required and we’ll make sure we do that,” he said.