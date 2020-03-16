AFL set to extend TV deal amid COVID pandemic

The AFL is on the verge of extending its current TV rights deal for two years, despite being set to embark on a shortened home and away season.

According to veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson, the league has moved quickly to agree to a two-year extension on the current $2.5 billion deal struck back in 2017 amid the current state of uncertainty around the AFL brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the current deal which was set to expire at the end of the 2022 season, the AFL receives $418 million per year, and according to Wilson, the same agreement will now continue through 2024.

“We know that Channel Seven and Fox Footy will pay less money for the rights this year, 15-20 percent would be my guess,” Wilson told Footy Classified.

“Behind the scenes, the AFL is on the verge of announcing a two-year extension on the broadcast rights deal that currently runs until 2022.

Despite announcing a shortened season, AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has managed to extend the TV rights deal (Getty)

“My belief is that it will happen, it will be announced within months, potentially one month. The current media rights deal will remain largely unchanged until 2024.

“The deal was on the verge of being done in the first half of this season. Clearly things are changing by the day, but talking to all parties, no one has denied to me that it won’t go ahead.”

The extension stunned Wilson’s Footy Classified co-host Craig Hutchinson, who questioned the timing of such an agreement.

“I’m shocked at that,” Hutchinson said.

“In these circumstances … I don’t think it’s the time for those types of deals for anybody.

“If what you’re saying is true, it’s Gil’s finest hour and his best ever deal.”

The news comes after AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan today announced that the home and away season would be shortened to 17 rounds as opposed to the regular 23-round season.