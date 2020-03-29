afl-set-for-$600-million-rescue-package

The AFL are set to be boosted with a $600 million lifeline as the game manoeuvres its way through the coronavirus shutdown.

On Friday, the AFL and AFLPA ended their pay dispute with the players agreeing to terms on a 50 percent pay cut until the end of May.

At the conclusion of the May, the pay cut will increase to 70 percent if the season is to be delayed even further, but will revert to 50 percent once games kick-off again.

AFL journalist Damien Barrett reports the league is now on the verge of securing a loan of up to $600 million which will allow the game to operate throughout 2020 regardless of whether or not matches are played.

Gillon McLachlan (Getty)

“Two major projects the AFL embarked on, one was to get the agreement of the players with their pay deal,” Barrett said on Nine’s Sunday Footy Show.

“The second project and this is the one I expect some announcement on some stage this week, that is a financial lifeline to the tune of up to $600 million to be given to the AFL.”

“It’s not a grant, it’s not a gift, it’s a loan. It will allow the AFL to operate throughout 2020 no matter what happens, we play games or we don’t play games.”

“The negotiations with the banks are still on-going, but it will be the done, the way I read it, at some stage next week.”