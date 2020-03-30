afl-power-brokers-pushing-kangaroos-relocation

Despite the AFL have secured a $600 million line of credit from NAB and ANZ, the league is still likely to look different when it returns.

According to veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson, club bosses and figures at the AFL remain convinced that North Melbourne should be relocated to Tasmania, with the idea of 10 clubs remaining in Victoria thought to be unsustainable.

“Every time I talk to a club, the team that keeps coming back is North Melbourne and the fact that they should have relocated to (the) Gold Coast some years ago,” Wilson told Footy Classified.

“Even within the AFL there’s a view that Tasmania should not be off the table despite the fact that it seems like an indulgence at the moment, and that North Melbourne should go to Tasmania.

“The job now is to keep everyone alive and that’s going to be difficult when everything is on the table.

The Kangaroos have been long-rumoured to be the Victorian team that will be relocated interstate (AAP)

“I just get the feeling when I talk to individual clubs, their bosses, their presidents, CEOs, and the AFL, that nothing is sacred.

“I still can’t sit here tonight and say despite the AFL’s assurances that 18 teams and the way they look now are assured to go into 2021.”

While the league’s two most recent expansion teams in the GWS Giants and the Gold Coast Suns have been often mooted as the teams that could succumb to the league cutting down on teams, Wilson said that was unlikely to happen.

“People talk about GWS and the Gold Coast, and when you add it all up, they’re probably each receiving 30 million a year,” she said.

“I feel they are so determined to keep the game a week in those two northern markets.”

According to Wilson, the GWS Giants aren’t likely to be victims of the AFL’s financial crisis (Getty)

According to Wilson, rival clubs are also in favour of the Kangaroos being shifted to Tasmania, but the problem remains that Tasmania has rejected North Melbourne in the past.

“Several other clubs are saying North Melbourne to Tasmania is the obvious solution,” she said.

“We want to keep 18 clubs and 10 clubs in Victoria is just not sustainable at a time where everything has been thrown back on the table. I think now the rules have changed.

“I believe football will only benefit from being resurrected in Tasmania in terms of it’s own team.

“The problem is Tasmanians didn’t want North Melbourne. Had the AFL refused to give them a provisional license, they would have asked to keep Hawthorn games and get rid of North Melbourne.

“North Melbourne don’t want to go to Tasmania, but you could almost justify the cost situation if you could relocate the club there and not establish the club from scratch.”